De Stijl centenary postage stamps

On 27 March 2017, as part of the celebrations of '100 Years of De Stijl: Mondrian to Dutch Design’, the Dutch postal service is issuing ten De Stijl postage stamps in partnership with Het Nieuwe Instituut and the Gemeentemuseum in The Hague.

The stamps are designed by graphic design studio PutGootink and depict works by De Stijl artists and architects such as Theo van Doesburg, Piet Mondrian, Cornelis van Eesteren and J.J.P. Oud from the collections of the Gemeentemuseum in The Hague and Het Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam.